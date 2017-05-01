BUSTED! Sorry, Olivia: Aaron Rodgers & Kelly Rohrbach Were Together In February!

Aaron Rodgers was spotted on a date with Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Kelly Rohrbach over the weekend, but RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that they first got flirty back in February, MONTHS before his split from actress Olivia Munn.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback and the actress went their separate ways in early April, but Radar has uncovered that Rodgers set his sights on Rohrbach long before he dumped Munn.

Rodgers, 33, and Rohrbach, 27, both played in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February, hitting the links at the celebrity tournament together.

The new couple was photographed at the Westchester Golf Course in Los Angeles in February, Terez Owens first reported.

Interestingly, Rohrbach actually played on the golf team at Georgetown.

Meanwhile, Munn was single after three years and was healing her broken heart while in Vancouver filming the movie Predator after her brutal breakup.

“Aaron broke up with her because he was tired of all her bulls**t,” a friend of Rodgers tells Radar. “At the end of the day, she was a lot of drama!”

