’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Danielle Accuses Ex Mohamed Of Fraud & Stealing Money

Danielle Mullins may be divorced from her husband from hell Mohamed Jbali, but their court battle is far from over! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the 90 Day Fiancé star is suing her ex for $12,500.

In court papers obtained from Sandusky Municipal Court, Mullins filed a civil action lawsuit against her ex-husband on September 8, 2017.

For the first cause of action, Mullins claimed she provided funds to assist Jbali to travel to the United States from Tunisia and to obtain his legal immigrant status. Once in the United States, she paid for his living expenses.

“Defendant committed fraud against Plaintiff by luring Plaintiff into a romantic relationship to secure funds and immigration status,” the court papers read. “As a result of Defendant’s fraudulent actions, Plaintiff has been economically harmed in the amount of approximately $10,000.”

For the second cause of action, she claimed they received a joint check for their appearance on 90 Day Fiancé for $5,000. The reality star alleged that the check was placed into his checking account.

“Defendant failed to make payment to Plaintiff for her portion of said payment,” the court papers read. “Defendant has been unjustly enriched by retaining those funds. Defendant has converted those funds for his personal use.”

Mullins is asking for $12,500.

Mullins and Jbali divorced in March 2017. She initially asked for an annulment in an attempt to get him deported, as she claimed he used her for a green card.

“I’m submitting evidence to immigration because I feel he used me for a green card,” she told Radar in February. “I’m going to do what I can to get him deported.”

Before their divorce, Jbali called the police on his then-wife for opening a DirecTV account in his name, destroying his clothes, stealing money from him and more. None of the cases went to trial.

Alleged infidelity also led to the end of their marriage, as Mullins accused Jbali of cheating with various women.

But an insider close to Jbali claimed she “dated two married men at the same time.”

Both stars denied the claims made against them.

