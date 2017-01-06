‘I’m Appalled!’ ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Co-Star Exposes Chelsea & Yamir’s Divorce Bombshell

Chelsea Macek and Yamir Castillo’s divorce after two years of marriage has rocked the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, but no one is more shocked by the sudden split than their co-stars. Season two star Jason Hitch exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com how the reality stars could’ve tried harder to make their marriage work.

“We’re all scratching our heads,” Hitch told Radar. “The guy was totally in love with her and she with him. There has to be something fishy.”

Hitch believes Castillo’s move to Chicago to work on his music career could’ve strained their relationship.

“I’m shocked and I’m appalled that they didn’t see a truce to stay married and work out a long distance relationship,” Hitch said. “There is no reason Chelsea couldn’t see him twice a month in Chicago.”

Macek filed for divorce from Castillo on November 30, 2016. The dissolution hearing took place on December 9, 2016.

The couple exclusively told Radar in a joint statement, “I’m sorry, but we are not interested in giving details of our personal lives. We thank you so much for thinking of us.”

But Hitch’s marriage to wife Cassia Tavares is far from perfect, as he told Radar how she moved out of their home.

“We’re still married, but she moved out before Thanksgiving,” Hitch told Radar. “She’s been spending time with her friends, but she’s not totally independent yet. We’re still trying to remain cordial and friendly.”

Despite the separation, Hitch and Tavares have been working through communication issues in therapy.

“I’m optimistic,” he said. “Cassia may feel differently. I think she still loves me. We have to say I love you to each other more. We discussed that in therapy. I’m trying to do my best to make more money.”

