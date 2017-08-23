Monster Mom Savannah Tells 3-Year Old Daughter Airplanes ‘Throw Out’ Crying Babies

Savannah Guthrie convinced her three-year-old daughter that an airplane crew would “open up the doors and throw [her] out,” and RadarOnline.com has all the details!

“I told her that if you cry on the airplane they open up the door and throw you out,” she confessed to a mortified Al Roker and Matt Lauer.

“You did not do that!” Roker yelled at Guthrie as she covered her face in embarrassment.

“It was for the other passengers!” Guthrie insisted.

“By the way, I don’t think you should say that out loud,” Lauer told her.

“And you got her to go on another flight?” a stunned Roker asked.

“It worked!” Guthrie exclaimed in the shocking clip.

Guthrie, 45, gave birth to Vale Feldman in August 2014, and welcomed son Charley in December 2016. Both children made visits to the TODAY set after she made an early return from maternity leave in March. She learned that Megyn Kelly was up to replace her just days prior to debuting her son on TV.

The news anchor caught wearing her maternity clothes on air during a segment weeks later.

