‘Worried’ Wendy Williams Caught In Court Amid Husband’s Cheating Scandal

Wendy Williams has stood by her husband of 20 years Kevin Hunter amid his cheating scandal, but is she finally ready to kick him to the curb? RadarOnline.com has obtained exclusive video of the talk show host in court.

In the video, Williams, 53, could be seen walking into Essex County Superior Courthouse in New Jersey.

“She reported to court at 8:15am and was called in at 11am,” an eyewitness told Radar. “She looked worried.”

But the insider reveals The Wendy Williams Show host wasn’t in court to file for divorce from her husband.

“She reported for jury duty,” the eyewitness said. “It was pending whether she would get chosen for the case. She wasn’t.”

Reports claim Hunter has been hiding a secret affair with massage therapist Sharina Hudson for years, even living with her part time.

“Honestly, Wendy and Kevin have been together for over 20 years,” a source told Radar. “They are also business partners and he manages so much of her empire. Wendy is not worried about this at all. She is not getting a divorce, and she is just fine.”

Another source told Radar her fainting spell on live television, drastic weight loss and crying in public are all signs of her marriage breakdown.

“She was very emotional,” the insider told Radar of when Williams was spotted standing in front of Barney’s New York before heading to the store’s restaurant. “It seemed like she wanted to be noticed standing right by the concierge area, even though it appeared she had tears in her eyes.”

Williams, who shares son Kevin Jr. with Hunter, denied the rumors on her show.

“It’s some sort of weird story going around the Internet regarding my husband,” she told the audience. “You can believe what you want, but… I stand by my guy. We commuted this morning.”

