Beloved TV Journalist Dies Of Massive Stroke While On Her Way To Stepdad’s Funeral

Award winning TV journalist Amanda Davis died suddenly this Wednesday after suffering a “massive spontaneous stroke” while on her way to her stepdad’s funeral.

The Fox5 Atlanta veteran was getting ready to board a flight to attend the sad event when she suddenly collapsed.

The 62-year-old star had previously opened up about her battles with alcoholism. She had also recently been struggling with the passing of her beloved stepdad.

Following Davis’ death, Fox5 – where she worked as a news anchor for 26 years – said in a statement: “Her family is asking for privacy at this difficult time.”

A close friend and colleague also spoke out after the tragic incident, saying: “Amanda Davis has gone to be with God, leaving us — leaving me — shocked and heartbroken by the suddenness of her passing. Amanda was a person of great faith, a faith that seemed to deepen in recent years as she bravely confronted, and surmounted, challenges made more difficult because they were so public.”

Amanda Davis is survived by her only daughter, Melora.

