Custody For Christmas! Tarek Reveals Kids Holiday Schedule After Nasty Divorce

Tarek El Moussa might be single during the holidays, but luckily for him he gets to spend Christmas with his two kids, the Flip or Flop star exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com.

El Moussa, 36, who split from his wife and co-star Christina a year-and-a-half ago, confirmed to Radar that the exes split their time between their two children, daughter, Taylor, 7, and son, Braydon, 2.

“I’m just spending as much time with my kids as possible,” Tarek told Radar. “It’s the biggest gift in the world.”

The father-of-two says he and the kids will spend a few days together, including Christmas with his “big, very close family” in California.

“I’ll probably take the kids to watch a movie on Christmas night or the following day,” Tarek said. “My daughter also loves going to fancy dinners so I’ll probably take them to a nice steakhouse, too.”

The reality star added that dinner at a steakhouse means dressing the part – on Taylor’s terms that is.

“Taylor loves getting dressed up and she makes me get dressed up,” he shared. “It’s really cute.”

But come New Year’s Eve, Tarek will be solo and will likely ring in 2018 somewhere far from home with friends.

“Since I don’t have them for New Year’s I’m trying to figure out what I’m going to do,” he said. “I might just jump on a plane to Cabo at the last minute. Who knows, I might even head to Europe!”

The possibilities are endless.

“I kind of do everything last minute,” he continued. “I’ve got to live on the fly.”

As for his New Year’s resolutions?

“Just kind of stay on my journey,” the Flip or Flop star dished. “Becoming better and better as a man, as a father, a better businessman, and getting in better shape. Overall, I just want to completely transform myself, which I’ve done and I’ll continue to do.”

