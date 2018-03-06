Mel B Claims Ex Stephen Showed Their Daughters ‘ISIS Beheading Videos’

Mel B has claimed that her estranged husband, Stephen Belafonte, exposed their three young daughters to brutal videos of ISIS! In the famous couple’s latest custody drama, the former Spice Girls star bashed her ex for allegedly traumatizing their 10-year-old Angel with gruesome images.

“When I was not present, Stephen thought it was funny or educational (I still do not know) to play videos of ISIS beheading individuals,” Mel B, 42, stated in court documents obtained by The Blast.

“This was entirely inappropriate for such young girls, who do not understand what is happening in the videos. Angel has repeatedly told me about these videos and that she was scared and frightened that Stephen would expose her to such gruesome images,” continued Mel B, later adding that she had to enroll Angel into therapy after Stephen showed her the horrific videos.

Phoenix echoed her mother’s claims in a recent declaration against Stephen, saying: “He got us all to watch men being beheaded with chainsaws by ISIS, as we were in the kitchen and he was cooking.” She added that the incident occurred when she was enjoying a sweet sixteen birthday trip with her girlfriends.

The teen also admitted that she never bonded with Stephen Belafonte, 42, because he was aggressive and rude to her and her siblings.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Mel B is responsible for daughters Phoenix, 19, Angel, 10, and Madison, 6. Stephen is only the biological father of her youngest, Madison.

While Mel B has been (somewhat unsuccessfully) trying to gain full custody of her children, she is now seeking – with her latest explosive case – to prevent Stephen from having any visitation rights with Angel.

As Radar readers know, Mel B recently dropped her restraining order against Stephen after reaching an agreement in court. She was also ordered to pay his $40,000 per month in temporary spousal support and $140,000 in attorney fees, as they’ve decided to share custody of young Madison.

