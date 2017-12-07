Inside The Sexy Style & ‘Rockstar’ Beginnings Of The Late Selena

Selena Quintanilla may now be known as the Tejano singer who died too young at the hands of a violent super-fan, but back in her heyday, she was known as the gorgeous star who inspired viewers with her melodic voice and risqué fashion.

“As Selena’s sound evolved, so did her style,” a narrator says in the teaser of REELZ’s latest Murder Made Me Famous episode: Yolanda Saldivar.

“She was going for almost like rockstar-type clothing. So bustiers: Madonna wears them, Selena’s starting to wear them,” says Selena: Como La Flor author Joe Nick Patoski in the clip.

“It was a very bold kind of fashion. [Her father] wasn’t cool with that – like any father shouldn’t be cool with that,” says Corpus Christi Caller-Times journalist Tom Whitehurst.

“It’s not like dressing slutty, but it’s like you always show more on stage than you would in normal life… but it’s provocative,” adds Patoski.

Selena Quintanilla – who was at the height of her career at the time of her brutal murder – became a style icon for the Texan people of her time. The young generation looked up to her, not only for her influential music, but also for her edgy fashion, which remains a timeless classic until this day.

When she arrived in the scene, Tejano music was booming, and starting to go from small-town beats to LA sound. She became its most beloved icon.

By 1990, the woman who would end up being Selena Quintanilla’s killer, graduated nursing school and was introduced to her lively music. After getting acquainted with the star, Yolanda Saldivar, was no longer satisfied with simply being her super-fan. She wanted more.

