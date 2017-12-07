Selena’s Crazed Killer: The Super-Fan Obsession That Led To Murder

In 1995, Selena Quintanilla was living in a musical spotlight never before seen in Tejano singers of her time. With her lively sound and risqué fashion, she became the icon of a generation – but behind closed doors her problems quickly took a toll on her career, and ultimately cost her her life.

Yolanda Saldivar – the woman who ended up shooting Quintanilla to death inside a Corpus Christi hotel on March 31, 1995 – became quickly obsessed with the star when she saw her perform in her native Texas.

After becoming close to the talented performer, Saldivar became the president of her fan-club as well as her boutique manager.

A nurse by profession, Saldivar was eventually accused by the singer’s family of mishandling funds from both businesses.

They threatened legal action and fired her – an act which allegedly infuriated the crazed murderer and led her to commit her horrendous crime.

Two weeks before killing Selena Quintanilla, Saldivar visited a gun store in San Antonio, Texas, called A Place To Shoot, and purchased a Taurus .38 special handgun.

While the singer’s family thought Saldivar a thief, they never expected what she would do next.

REELZ’s latest Murder Made Me Famous episode: Selena’s Killer looks to show fans what truly caused the psychotic super-fan to murder her idol, and the dirty financial troubles that surrounded the killing.

Murder Made Me Famous: Selena’s Killer, airs Saturday Dec 9 at, 9 ET/PT on REELZ.