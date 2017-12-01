‘RHONJ’ Reunion Secrets Revealed: Teresa & Kim D. Battle Over Cheating Accusations!

Drama exploded during filming for the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion show when housewife friend — and frequent villain —Kim DePaola dropped a bombshell cheating accusation on Teresa Giudice, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

“Kim D confronted Teresa about cheating on Joe,” the insider snitched to Radar.

Rumors spread like wildfire during filming this past season that Giudice had a secret boyfriend behind the back of her imprisoned husband, Joe Giudice, who is nearly two years into serving a 41-month sentence on fraud charges. She recently admitted divorce could be in the cards for the longtime couple.

“Kim showed Teresa a letter that identified the man Teresa was seeing,” the source said about the beginning of the fight.

Giudice flew into a rage and the RHONJ reunion show cameras captured all of the drama.

“Teresa’s veins were popping again,” the spy told Radar. “She was totally going nuts over the cheating accusations . Teresa was yelling and Kim warned her ‘I will put your a** back in jail!’”

As Radar previously reported, Giudice and DePaola got into a fight while filming over the cheating rumors.

“This season during filming, producers came to me and said they caught Teresa sending texts to a guy, over and over again,” DePaola told Radar. “She was sexting him.”

DePaola admitted the fight was out of control. “I’m losing my s**t over Teresa!”

