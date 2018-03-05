Show Shakeup! ‘RHOA’ On The Hunt For New Ladies As Kenya Moore Faces Getting Chopped

Desperately seeking new peaches!

Kenya Moore was facing getting the chop on the Real Housewives of Atlanta and RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that a casting team was scouting the city for new ladies to add to the show.

“They are meeting so many new women and signing them up to film casting reels,” an insider dished to Radar about the ladies being considered to join NeNe Leakes, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey and Sheree Whitfield as full time cast members.

“They want new Housewives in Atlanta and they are already testing a few ladies.”

As Radar readers know, Moore’s secret wedding and refusal to put her husband on film caused a huge problem for production, and she was even fined $25,000 and booted off the Barcelona trip, costing her a cool $100,000 in lost wages.

“They’re going to make the official call about Kenya and the other ladies right after the reunion,” the source snitched to Radar.

Kim Zolciak was angling for a full-time Housewife position as a replacement for Moore, but her fate was still up in the air.

“Kim coming on board full time won’t be determined until after the reunion is taped,” the insider revealed.

“And Eva Marcille may or may not be brought back yet.”

