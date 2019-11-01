REELZ Set To Air Special 'Joan Rivers: Behind Closed Doors'

REELZ Gives An Inside Look Into Joan Rivers' Private Life In 'Joan Rivers: Behind Closed Doors'

REELZ Gives An Inside Look Into Joan Rivers' Private Life In 'Joan Rivers: Behind Closed Doors' The comedian passed away at age 81 in September 2014.

REELZ will give fans a peek into Joan Rivers‘ private life in the special Joan Rivers: Behind Closed Doors, set to air on Sunday, November 3rd at 10ET/ 7PT. The special will include a never-before-seen clip about the late comedian’s firing from Celebrity Apprentice.

Joan was a showbiz pioneer: a woman who could be funnier, smarter, and more risqué than her male counterparts, at a time when comedy was unquestionably a man’s world. But despite all of the success of her 55-year career, Joan believed she never got the recognition she deserved — and her acerbic and aggressive stand-up style let you know that she knew it.

Joan Rivers: Behind Closed Doors explores how the groundbreaking comedian and entertainer balanced her life with the real Joan just beyond the spotlight. Inspired by the legendary Lenny Bruce, Joan believed that the funniest gags came from truth. Joan’s catch phrase ‘Can we talk?’ let audiences know that she was out to break taboos and tell uncomfortable truths.

With no qualms about attacking celebrities, including herself, Joan made the red carpet worth watching. Joan Rivers: Behind Closed Doors offers an intimate look at the tough, relentless woman who broke or ignored the rules of show business, who hit rock bottom more than once, and who rose to greater heights every time.

The special, hosted by Natalie Morales, will feature Katie Couric, biographer Leslie Bennetts, and gossip columnist Rob Shuter.

“Joan Rivers spent a lifetime defying convention. From setting out in the 1960s as a female comic in a male-dominated field to performing material that many considered controversial and over-the-line. By the 1980s she has secured the gilded spot as permanent guest host of Johnny Carson‘s Tonight Show. But behind the scenes, Joan feels anything but secure,” Natalie explained in the opening of the special.