REELZ Examines Andy Gibb's Sad Final Days In 'Autopsy: The Last Hours Of... Andy Gibb' The musician died on March 10th, 1988.

REELZ will take a closer look at Andy Gibb‘s sad final days in Autopsy: The Last Hours Of… Andy Gibb, set to air on Sunday, March 1st at 8ET / PT.

On March 10th, 1988 — five days after his 30th birthday — Andy Gibb died. The cause of death was listed as inflammation of the heart. What killed the youngest of the Bee Gees brothers became a mystery that pathologist Dr. Michael Hunter investigated using first-hand testimonies and reports.

Encouraged by his family to go it alone as a solo artist, Andy had the greatest start in the history of the American Billboard charts, with three number one records before his 21st birthday. However, he was haunted by the fact that his brothers had written most of his songs and he was just riding on their coattails.

Photo Credit:ITV/Shutterstock

He battled depression followed by alcohol and cocaine abuse, which put incredible stress on his heart. Despite his family’s best efforts, he ended up bankrupt and alone on his brother’s estate in England. Only his mother was there to witness his final days.

Dr. Hunter took a look at Andy’s medical records to see if he could learn more about the factors involved in the singer’s untimely passing. “So far, I’ve discovered Andy Gibb suffered from breathlessness and abdominal pain and chest pains in the final months of his life. All clear symptoms of myocarditis, but going further back in Andy’s history, I’ve discovered reports that possibly indicate Andy had been showing signs of heart problems years before his death,” Dr. Hunter explained in the special.

He continued, “Andy regularly complained of chronic fatigue. He even fell asleep live on-air in a radio interview, so was this simply the result of pressure from being a teen idol, or an early warning sign of the heart condition that would eventually take his life?”

Catch Autopsy: The Last Hours Of… Andy Gibb on Sunday, March 1st at 8ET / PT on REELZ.