Convicted Killer Oscar Pistorius Involved In Brawl Behind Bars!

South African Paralympic Oscar Pistorus, who is locked up on charges related to the 2013 Valentine’s Day murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, was reportedly beat up behind bars!

“It is alleged that he was involved in an altercation with another inmate over the use of a public phone in the special care unit where both offenders are detained at Attridgeville Correctional Centre,” spokesman Singabakho Nxumalo revealed.

The prison has now launched an investigation into the matter to “establish the facts and to ensure that appropriate action is taken as incidents of assaults are not allowed.”

Pistorius was “bruised” in the incident, but he was not seriously injured.

The brawl involving Pistorius, 31, happened on Dec. 6, just days after South African prosecutors successfully argued that the six-time gold medalist’s manslaughter sentence was “shockingly light” and he should be forced to serve more time in prison.

Pistorius is now serving at least 15 years behind bars for murder in the shooting death of his girlfriend, Steenkamp.

The former athlete, who had the lower portions of his legs amputated as an infant, made history when, in 2012, he competed in the Olympics in London as the world’s first amputee sprinter.

