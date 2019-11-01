Niecy Nash Saw Her Mom Get Shot By Her Abusive Boyfriend

Niecy Nash Recalls Horrifying Moment She Saw Her Mom Get Shot By Her Abusive Boyfriend

Niecy Nash Recalls Horrifying Moment She Saw Her Mom Get Shot By Her Abusive Boyfriend

Niecy Nash Recalls Horrifying Moment She Saw Her Mom Get Shot By Her Abusive Boyfriend ‘I have never been that scared in my life,’ actress says.

Niecy Nash just detailed one of the darkest experiences of her life: the day she saw her mom get shot by her abusive boyfriend.

In a trailer for her upcoming appearance on TVOne’s Uncensored, the actress speaks candidly of the moment, saying that she and her step-sister hid under the bed as Margaret Ensley’s boyfriend went on a wild, violent rage.

Nash — who was 15 at the time — says she was in the downstairs floor of their house when she saw Ensley’s boyfriend yelling at her and getting aggressive. At one point, he turned his eyes to her, and her mom told her to run away. It was then that he pulled out his gun.

Nash, 49, remembers how her mom started running towards the back door and how her little brother tried to get in the middle of the gun and Ensley. Still, the man managed to shoot her.

After firing his gun, the shooter ran upstairs were Nash and his daughter were hiding, and said out loud: “I did something bad, go help Margaret. I did something I didn’t want to do. I shot Margaret. God forgive me.”

He then turned the gun on himself, firing a bullet into his stomach.

“I heard him fall on the hardwood, and then I heard him drag [himself] right in front of the room that I was hiding in. He stopped,” Nash recalls. “I could hear my mother wailing in the backyard, ‘Help me! Jesus, help me!’ to the top of her throat. I was under that bed, and I was shaking, I have never been that scared in my life, and it started to get dark.”

Injured, the man managed to get hold of a can of gas, which he poured all over Ensley’s room and lit on fire.

“I didn’t know it was a fire because I was on the ground. I could hear my mother screaming, and all of a sudden, something went through me and it just said ‘run!’” Nash says.

The star’s mother got medical help and survived the attack.

“Your life just in a flash, flashes in front of you, and my problem was I was shot and not able to do anything but lay on the ground, but my children were inside,” Ensley says in the teaser.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, this week Nash announced she is divorcing husband of eight years, Jay Tucker.