Actress Nicki Clyne Allegedly Identified As Second Hollywood Sex Slave In DOS Cult

Battlestar Galactica star Nicki Clyne has been identified as yet another alleged member of the DOS sex cult.

According to The Sun, investigators found pornographic images of the 34-year-old actress which she allegedly gave to the group’s leaders as “collateral” in case she ever thought of leaving.

The underground community’s name, DOS, stands for “dominus obsequious sororium,” according to the publication, which in Latin means “master over the slave women.”

RadarOnline.com previously reported, the sick sect run by Nxivm founder Keith Raniere, is known for branding its members with the initials of the two main group leaders. Smallville star Allison Mack is said to be Raniere’s second-hand woman.

PHOTOS: 54 & Still Wild! Big Ang Gets Sexy Lap Dance From Male Stripper, Grabs His Crotch

According to a source, Mack is such a “key recruiter” for the cult that her initials are even intertwined with Raniere’s in DOS’ branding logo.

Mack and Clyne have been friends for years.

The mother of a current cult member told The Sun that “slaves” were forced to promote the sect to friends. If they did not succeed in recruiting them, they were brutally punished.

The mother of one young woman still trapped in the cult, who asked not to be named, said that the actresses had been “used” by cult leader Raniere to lure other women into the group.

PHOTOS: So Young! Prince Andrew’s Accuser Reveals Unseen Photos From Time As A Teen ‘Sex Slave’ — 6 Disturbing Pics

She said that the actresses had a responsibility now to leave the cult and publicly denounce it to stop more women becoming brainwashed. She also said that Hollywood cult members should speak out so that no more women get brainwashed by Raniere.

Nicki Clyne previously spoke publicly about the self-help group Nxivm, making fun of the fact that people refer to it as a cult.

She has yet to speak out on recent claims that she is an active member of DOS.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.