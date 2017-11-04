It’s Over! Netflix Cut All Ties With Kevin Spacey Streaming channel takes tough stance as more victims come forward.

Netflix have cut all their ties with sex scandal star Kevin Spacey.

The move comes as more victims have come forward claiming that he was inappropriate with them.

They have cancelled the ‘Gore Vidal’ movie that he was set to star in while they announced that they will not air House Of Cards if scandal plagued actor appears. Netflix ate going to ditch him for the sixth and final season of the hit political show.

The latest news will come as a hammer blow to the actor who has entered rehab for treatment since the scandal broke. Three more men have now come forward claiming that Spacey was inappropriate with them.

Actor Justin Dawes said that back in 1988, when he was aged only 16, that Spacey, then 27, invited him over to his rented apartment and played porn movies and made cocktails when he and his friend arrived.

The pair were shocked by his behavior and left the apartment.

While an unnamed journalist claimed the actor chased him around a club in 2009 and touched his private parts before refusing to let him go.

And a former military advisor for 1995’s ‘Outbreak’ said he was propositioned by one of Spacey’s advisors to perform a sex act on him.

