Mother Recalls Moment She Found Her Two Kids Stabbed To Death By Accused Killer Nanny

A nanny who was arrested for killing two young siblings while in her care is facing murder charges – and the mother of the victims is firing back.

“I have to take a good look at you,” a livid Marina Krim said to the woman while in court. “You are just out of this world.”

The nanny, Yoselyn Ortega, 55, appeared emotionless throughout the proceedings.

In her heartbreaking testimony, Marina detailed the horrific events of October 26, 2012, when she found her two young children, Lulu and Leo, brutally stabbed inside the bathtub of their home.

PHOTOS: Help Find America’s Missing Children! 19 Unsolved Mysteries Explained

“I run in. I get home. I unlock the door. It’s just dark, super dark and super quiet. It’s just eerie,” Marina recalled. She said she felt relieved when she saw Lulu’s ballet bag and Leo’s stroller in the home, but began getting worried again when she realized just how quiet it was. “It’s so awful, it’s like a total horror movie. I go down, I walk down the hall … and I see a light on under the back of the door. Oh my god. ‘It’s so quiet, oh my god. Why is it so f****ng quiet?’”

She then remembered seeing her children dead in the bathtub next to an injured Yoselyn.

“First, I see Lulu. And I instantly know that she’s dead ‘cause she’s lying in the bathroom and her eyes are open like this. And I see Leo and they have blood on them…blood all over Lulu’s little dress,” Marina said.

Marina said she then fled downstairs, with her 3-year-old daughter Nessie, and let out a heartbreaking scream.

“It was a scream you can’t imagine is even inside of you. I don’t even know where it came from. I just thought: ‘I’m never going to be able to talk to them ever again,’” she recalled. “They are dead. I just saw my kids dead.”

PHOTOS: Blood, Guts & Gore! The Top 20 Bloodiest Crime Scene Photos Revealed

Nanny Yoselyn Ortega has been in custody since the arrest. After the killings, she told authorities that she was angry at Marina and her family for making her work so hard. Her lawyer claimed she has a debilitating mental illness which is what caused her to kill Lulu and Leo. She could face life in jail if convicted for her vile crime.

Stay with RadarOnline.com for updates.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.