Mika Brzezinski Secret Friends With Kellyanne Conway Despite Bitter Public Feud

Is Mika a phony? Brzezinski and her co-host fiancé Joe Scarborough are always critical of President Donald Trump and his spokeswoman, Kellyanne Conway, on their MSNBC show, Morning Joe. But according to a new tell-all book, the women were actually secret friends off-camera!

In Media Madness: Donald Trump, the Press, and the War over the Truth, author Howard Kurtz claims the blond journalist and Scarborough “courted” Conway for “months.”

“Their executive producer often sent text messages trying to book her for Morning Joe,” Kurtz writes. “Was she in New York? Was she free this week? And after one appearance on set, ‘You nailed it.’”

Brzezinski even invited Conway to a Florida bar where Scarborough’s band was playing, and promised she’d even invite Trump!

The reporter repeatedly reached out to Conway to talk and even gush over her public appearances.

“It’s Mika, call me when you have 30 seconds,” she allegedly texted. “Let’s talk as girls this week.”

“You’re the best person ever in this job,” she later reportedly gushed in a handwritten note.

According to Kurtz, Brzezinski eventually “turned” on her friend.

“Every time I’ve ever seen her on television, something’s askew, off, or incorrect,” Brzezinski announced one day. “Kellyanne Conway does not need to text our show, just as long as I’m on it, because it’s not happening here.…She’s not credible anymore.”

But Conway allegedly “shrugged off” the diss.

“She knew Scarborough and Brzezinski were catching flak for not being tough enough on the president, and now that they no longer had any access to him, they turned hostile toward Trump and her,” Kurtz continues. “She thought Scarborough might even be planning a future presidential run himself and felt he need to establish himself as an anti-Trump force.”

The feud soon infamously erupted, with Trump accusing Brzezinski of being “dumb as a rock” and undergoing a facelift.

