Mario Batali Fired From ‘The Chew’ After Sexual Misconduct Claims

Mario Batali, was fired from The Chew – days after his sexual misconduct scandal. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the beloved celebrity chef and TV personality was accused of inappropriately touching four women over the span of twenty years. The network conducted an investigation into the alleged victims’ claims and decided to dismiss their star from their hit show.

“Upon completing its review into the allegations made against Mario Batali, ABC has terminated its relationship with him and he will no longer appear on The Chew. While we remain unaware of any type of inappropriate behavior involving him and anyone affiliated with our show, ABC takes matters like this very seriously as we are committed to a safe work environment and his past behavior violates our standards of conduct,” an ABC spokesperson told ET in a statement this Thursday.

After the news broke of his alleged sexual misconduct, Batali, 57, apologized to his victims, saying he would work on himself and step away from his restaurant empire. He did not deny the claims.

“I apologize to the people I have mistreated and hurt. Although the identities of most of the individuals mentioned in these stories have not been revealed to me, much of the behavior described does, in fact, match up with ways I have acted. That behavior was wrong and there are no excuses. I take full responsibility and am deeply sorry for any pain, humiliation or discomfort I have caused to my peers, employees, customers, friends and family,” he said in a statement this Monday.

