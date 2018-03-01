We Liked Brad More! Jen’s Family Speaks Out After Her Split From Justin

On the heels of her split from Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston‘s family is now admitting they preferred the actress with her ex, Brad Pitt, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

In a bombshell interview with Radar, Aniston’s cousin, Markos Papasifakis, admitted he wasn’t a big fan of Theroux – because he barely knew him!

“I never met him but I heard [from a relative] that he was alright,” Papasifakis exclusively revealed.

A Greek native, Papasifakis confirmed that Aniston invited her family – all the way from overseas – to her fairytale wedding to Pitt in 2000. The family, however, was shocked when they learned Aniston tied the knot years later to Theroux in secret in 2015.

“It was quite the party!” Papasifakis revealed of Pitt and Aniston’s nuptials. “Not many people but enough to make it rocking!”

Papasifakis stressed he doesn’t have a true opinion of Theroux due to their distance, but he had nothing but positive things to say about Pitt.

“He is a very nice guy,” Papasifakis said. “He has a very nice family.”

The A-list actress’ cousin laughed at the idea of Aniston and Pitt rekindling their romance, however.

“Hollywood and showbiz in general is not the most conducive to long-term relationships,” the Greek native continued.

Pitt’s family, particularly his mom Jane, is thrilled of the possibility. Jane has dreamed of the exes getting back together for years, a source previously told Radar.

Although she’s now endured two failed marriages, Papasifakis said he has high hopes his famous cousin will get over the heartbreak.

“I am sure she will be fine. She is a tough cookie,” he concluded.

