Kim & Kanye Hiring Artist To Paint Their ‘Official’ Portraits – Just Like The Obamas!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West cannot get enough of themselves. RadarOnline.com has learned the famous couple is looking to commission a celebrated artist to paint their “official” portraits – just like the presidential portraits of Michelle and Barack Obama!

“Kanye has contacted several artists to request examples of their work,” a source told Straight Shuter.

“He loves the paintings of Michelle and Barack and is researching which artist should capture him and her for the National Portrait Gallery. The only problem is, the gallery has expressed zero interest in hanging a painting of either Kanye or his wife,” added the source.

Despite that, the Selfish reality star, 37, and her rapper hubby, 40, are not giving up hope.

“It was once thought these two would never be on the cover of Vogue – and they were,” the source pointed out. “Kanye likes to think big.”

While the portrait idea comes as a complete surprise, Radar readers know that West once stated he would be running for president after Donald Trump!

