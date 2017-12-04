Bitter Blood! Kim Kardashian In A ‘Jealous Rage’ Over Jennifer Lawrence

Kardashian-obsessed Jennifer Lawrence is starting to overstep her boundaries on Kim‘s clan — so much so it’s sent the reality star into a “jealous rage,” RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively!

The mother-of-two, 37, is said to be envious “as hell” over the hold Lawrence, 27, has on her infamous momager Kris Jenner.

“She’s waltzing into the family’s world acting like a superstar and upsetting the order with her loud chaos. Kris says she’s a hoot and treats her like the blonde daughter she never had.”

To make matters worse, sources reveal to Radar that Kris has invited the A-lister over several times for breakfast, lunch and dinner and “always with cocktails flowing.”

“Jennifer’s definitely on the VIP invite list for her annual holiday party so Kim’s dreading Jennifer stealing the show.”

“The sunshine walks with Jennifer in Kris’ eyes,” adds the informant. “Kim is fed up and doesn’t know what to do.”

And not even her circle of loyal siblings will help. “She’s tried talking to her sisters but they aren’t that bothered.”

“Kim was always Kris’ favorite until Jennifer crashed the scene.”

