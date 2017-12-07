Spooky Sounds & Strange Shadows! Keith & Nicole’s Dream Home Haunted By King Of Pop

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s New York City dream home is haunted — by Michael Jackson, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively!

“The place is Michael’s old mansion and there’s a lot of talk he’s still there, if you know what I mean,” dished an insider. “It’s not like you can hear Michael singing ‘Beat It,’ or see him moonwalking across the floor.

“The incidents aren’t that blatant, but they never are, right? Just eerie stuff.”

The hair-raising account follows reports that country crooner Keith, 50, is considering shelling out $39 million for the Upper East Side townhouse that the King of Pop once called home.

The couple — parents of daughters Sunday Rose, 9, and Faith Margaret, 6 — already own homes in Beverly Hills, Australia and Nashville.

Sources said Keith wanted to gift Nicole, also 50, with a lavish Big Apple base while she broadens her already glittering career.

“Nicole is keen to do Broadway shows and get into making more TV programs, and New York is a better place for them to be than Nashville,” said a source.

But according to insiders, ghostly goings-on abound at the six-story, 16-room home!

The incidents include strange scraping noises, lights flickering, shadows in odd places and weird temperature swings — “dead spots” where visitors suddenly feel a burst of cold.

“Michael was a troubled man, and troubled people sometimes wear out their welcome in the homes they occupied,” said the insider.

