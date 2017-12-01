Kaley Cuoco Breaks Down In Tears Over Engagement To Karl Cook: ‘Yes! Yes!’

Kaley Cuoco is engaged to longtime boyfriend Karl Cook!

The Big Bang Theory star’s now-fiancé popped the question on the actress’ 32nd birthday and shared the emotional video of her reaction on Instagram – fans are freaking out!

In the sweet video, Cuoco is seen crying uncontrollably while covering her face and yelling “Yes! Yes!”

Who knew my prior post was oracular. Well after nearly two years I finally got up the courage to ask her to marry me. This is the best night of my life and I think the video shows it is the best night for kaley as well…..of she said yes!!!!! A post shared by Karl Cook (@mrtankcook) on Nov 30, 2017 at 7:05pm PST

“Well after nearly two years I finally got up the courage to ask her to marry me,” Cook, 26, captioned the post. “This is the best night of my life and I think the video shows it is the best night for kaley as well… of she said yes!”

On my loves birthday I got her everything she has always wanted….now judging by her face maybe not, it's the thought that counts right😳😳😳 A post shared by Karl Cook (@mrtankcook) on Nov 30, 2017 at 3:57pm PST

Hours before his proposal, a hilarious Cook teased his soon-to-be-wife with a fake ring at Target, only to give her the real deal later in the evening.

“I am so so so happy,” he captioned a snap of the gorgeous diamond ring. “Thank you @nadis_diamonds for making the greatest ring I could hope for. Absolutely brilliant. Thank you thank you.”

I am so so so happy. Thank you @nadis_diamonds for making the greatest ring I could hope for. Absolutely brilliant. Thank you thank you A post shared by Karl Cook (@mrtankcook) on Nov 30, 2017 at 7:30pm PST

The duo continued their lovely evening by sharing a romantic slow dance which Cook filmed on his phone – could these two be any happier?

In life, there is nothing like dancing right after getting engaged. The purity and grace of the moment are inexplicable, it is truly as though life were a balloon bouncing on the smoothest zephyr. Honey; all I want is to be a balloon bouncing, bobbing, and flowing through life together. You are my everything @normancook A post shared by Karl Cook (@mrtankcook) on Nov 30, 2017 at 11:07pm PST

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Cuoco previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting, 30, in 2013, yet after a nasty legal battle, they finalized their divorce in 2016.

What do you think of Cuoco’s sweet engagement? Sound off in the comments below.

