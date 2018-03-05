Together Again! Inside Julia & Jerry’s Secret Plan For A ‘Seinfeld’ Reunion

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is on the mend after her breast cancer ordeal and now she and old pal Jerry Seinfeld are making good on plans to do a Seinfeld reunion, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively!

“Jerry told Julia all during her cancer battle to get well and they’d do a Seinfeld reunion. Now Julia’s holding Jerry to that promise,” says the source.

“They think it’s about time.”

The couple were said to have had such a blast on his show Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee a few years back and the funny banter was there and even better!

“Michael [Richards] is all for it. He’d do anything for Jerry after he stuck up for him during after his meltdown. Jason [Alexander] is also game.”

As readers know, Louis-Dreyfus, 57, has been battling breast cancer since September of last year, and she’s not ready to give up.

She’s been extremely positive about her health crisis, constantly assuring fans that she will be just fine. She’s even shared her journey on social media, once joking about her chemotherapy treatments!

“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” she revealed at the time. “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

On Thanksgiving, she also admitted to her fans that she felt extremely “thankful” for everything she has. She ended her most recent round of chemotherapy in January.

The final season of Veep is postponed until she completes her chemotherapy treatment and makes a return to the popular show.

