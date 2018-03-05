Josiah Duggar & Lauren Swanson Engaged After Just One Month Of Courtship!

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson are engaged! The young couple is ready to tie the knot, just about one month after they started courting.

“This is an exciting, big step in our lives, and the whole thing was very meaningful,” the Counting On star, 21, told Us Weekly this Monday, March 5. “The place where I proposed to Lauren is the exact spot where her parents were engaged. There’s a lot of family history on this property, making it a special place for Lauren.”

Speaking of the happy news, Swanson, 18, told the outlet: “I’m really excited to be getting married to Josiah. Everything about the engagement was such a special moment for me. I’m especially looking forward to spending the rest of my life with him!”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Duggar and Swanson started their courtship on January23, after being family friends for years. They recently took a romantic trip to New Zealand, where they shared some sweet PDA ad possible smooching!

“It’s going to be neat to see two great families come together in this union,” Duggar confessed to Us about their upcoming nuptials. “It’ll take a lot of planning since we have big families on both sides, but we’re very excited to get started and so thankful for how God has brought our lives together.”

While news of their engagement comes as a surprise following just over one month of courtship, fans know Duggar and Swanson moved fast in their relationship from the very start. During their latest family vacation, the love-struck teens couldn’t keep their hands off each other!

They’ve also famous broken courting rules various times, including a recent incident in which they posted a selfie of the two wrapped up in a sexy embrace!

As Radar reported, Duggar was previously courting Marjorie Jackson, who dumped him soon after his older brother Josh was accused of molesting five female minors.

While the two split after months of close courtship, Jackson later revealed that the sparks simply faded, and she was looking forward to meeting her true life partner very soon.

Are you surprised Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson are already engaged? Sound off below.

