John McCain Continues Cancer Treatment After Daughter’s On-Screen Breakdown

Moments after daughter Meghan McCain’s on-screen breakdown, Senator John McCain announced he would be receiving treatment for side effects related to his cancer therapy. His office announced the 81-year-old would be recovering at Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington, following his horrific diagnosis.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, McCain announced this past July that he had been diagnosed with glioblastoma, a severe form of brain cancer. He immediately began treatment, claiming he was staying positive despite his devastating prognosis.

“As ever, he remains grateful to his physicians for their excellent care, and his friends and supporters for their encouragement and good wishes. Senator McCain looks forward to returning to work as soon as possible,” read the statement from McCain’s office, after doctors gave him a 3% chance of survival.

Speaking of the beloved politician’s heartbreaking health crisis, fellow Senator John Cornyn said he “definitely” expects McCain to be back in the Senate for next week’s tax vote.

While McCain has missed a few votes since he began receiving treatment for his cancer, his staff claimed he expects to return to the office in no time.

As Radar readers know, McCain’s distressed daughter spoke to former Vice President Joe Biden on The View this Wednesday. Biden, 75, who lost his son Beau to glioblastoma, comforted the show host after she began sobbing uncontrollably, speaking of her father’s illness.

“You have to have hope”, he said. “If anybody can make it [it’s John McCain].”

