Conceited Much? John Mayer Gifts Pals The Ultimate Christmas Present: Himself!

Is John Mayer the most conceited A-lister out there?

A Straight Shuter source exclusively told RadarOnline.com that the singer has one gift and one gift only to give friends this Holiday season: himself!

“John is famous for giving out his own CDs and DVDs as gifts,” revealed the insider.

“He isn’t doing it to be funny or silly. He honestly thinks that nothing could be better than getting a gift of John singing or performing on stage,” the source added of Mayer, 40. “The worst part is after you receive it, you have to listen or watch it. And he asks questions to make sure that you did. I dread each holiday or birthday when I get mail, so far I haven’t received the gift of John yet – but I know people who have!”

As Radar readers know, Mariah Carey has also been known to give pals the gift of song for the Holidays.

Are these celebrities just being cheap or just obsessed with their talent? let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

