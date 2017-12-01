Jill Zarin Shares Update On Bobby’s Cancer Battle In Emotional Birthday Post

Real Housewives of New York star Jill Zarin just shared an update on her husband Bobby Zarin’s shocking cancer battle in a heartbreaking Instagram post from her intimate birthday bash.

As RadarOnline.com has learned, the reality star celebrated her 54th birthday with a glamorous cake in the company of her loved ones.

“Thank you to my girlfriends who made me go out to lunch the other day and surprised me with this beautiful cake,” wrote the star on Instagram after posting a photo of her cake. “Thank you to my daughter ally for the beautiful post this morning. You know how to make a mama cry.”

While she was grateful for the messages and sweet treats, all she could speak of on her latest post was of Bobby’s condition and how hard it has been for her and her family.

“I am most grateful to God who continues to give Bobby and me more time together,” wrote Jill. “When Bobby always said to me ‘cherish the moment’ I never knew the power of that message until now. We continue the fight against Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer everyday and to astound his doctors with the strength and determination to defy all odds. Thank you to everyone for the texts, posts and messages. I read them all and they give me the strength to continue to fight everyday.”

As Radar readers know, the 71-year-old businessman was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2009, but for a while he was doing much better, until doctors suddenly discovered the deadly disease had reached his brain.

“I’m in shock. I’m in physical shock,” Jill told PEOPLE after her husband’s illness took a turn for the worse. “He was doing well for a very, very long time. Then the cancer came back in his brain last fall and since then, it’s been one thing after another.”

A friend of the reality star recent told Radar that while Bobby’s prognosis does not look good, “Jill is determined to stay positive and enjoy every single minute she has left with her husband.”

