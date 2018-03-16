Babies, Booze & Prison Life: ‘Jersey Shore’ Stars Go Harder Than Ever In New Teaser

“We’re back b***hes!” screams Snooki in the latest teaser for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“We’re older, but I don’t think many of us are wiser,” adds Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

The show’s scandalous new promo begins with TV’s wildest stars chugging drinks and promising to go “harder than ever before,” in the upcoming show reboot.

While many now have families and children, there’s no way that’ll stop them from getting the party started!

PHOTOS: ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Deena Cortese Honors Late Dad In Heartbreaking Wedding Tribute

“I love my children but I do’t ever let loose,” admits JWoww. “Motherhood has made me crazy.”

The screen the flips to a worried Snooki, speaking about The Situation’s latest run-in with the law. “Dude, prison’s no joke, it’s scary,” she says. “He’s literally not gonna survive.”

The Situation himself — who is facing up to 15 years in prison for tax evasion — then makes an appearance, saying he can’t wait to see his friends after his legal drama. “The situation has become the inspiration,” he says. “Let the fist-pumping begin!”

PHOTOS: Jersey Shore Stud Muffins On The Beach

After more drink chugging and stripping, the camera flashes to a very pensive JWoww who — after going engagement ring shopping with the crew — says “I feel like we’re classy now,” before Snooki bursts in yelling “Party’s here!” with a bottle of booze.

“As we age we just get more delinquency…” says a confused Snooki after a night of hard partying.

Stay tuned for the upcoming premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Reunion airing Thursday, April 5th at 8/7c on MTV.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.