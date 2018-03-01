Jennifer Lawrence ‘Not Sure’ She’ll Speak To Ryan Seacrest On Oscars Red Capet

Jennifer Lawrence is not holding her tongue about Ryan Seacrest’s recent sexual harassment scandal. In an explosive interview with Howard Stern, the Hunger Games star told the radio host that she’s “not sure” she’ll stop by and talk to the Live! host while on the Oscars red carpet.

“I mean, there is a lot to think about with E!, you know? I have always had a problem with the Fashion Police. I don’t have a problem with talking about what women are wearing. There was a time they were… they were just mean about people’s bodies, things you shouldn’t say,” stated Lawrence, 27.

During her talk, the actress also referenced Catt Sadler, who famously quit her “dream job” at the network because she wasn’t getting paid equally to her male counterpart, Jason Kennedy.

“They aren’t bringing another costar up,” Lawrence said. “I have noticed that they keep cycling these women and I am going… is that so you don’t have to pay another woman equally to Jason? Is this just a way to still maintain that you are not paying women equally?”

Speaking more about Seacrest, 43, and his recent sex scandal, Lawrence told Stern, 64, “I don’t know about the Ryan Seacrest thing.”

“I think it is scary, you know. He has not been to trial for anything. I am not a judge. I am not a jury, you know,” she added. “I don’t know… that is where this stuff gets tricky.”

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, a network insider revealed that E! is totally “freaking out” about putting Ryan Seacrest on the Oscars red carpet amid allegations he sexual harassed his former stylist. “It’s live, and celebs can say anything,” stated the insider. “Debra Messing embarrassed E! when she spoke out about Catt Sadler‘s pay gap scandal live.”

It seems the network’s fears may actually come true – especially if other actresses refuse to speak to the famed show host!

