Mom At Last? Jen Aniston Wants Ex Brad Pitt To Be Her Baby Daddy, Source Claims

With her biological clock ticking, Jennifer Aniston is begging ex-hubby Brad Pitt to be her baby daddy — and he’s on board with the plan, a source told RadarOnline.com.

Though her rep denies it, the former Friends star allegedly still wants a child after her split from Justin Theroux, and she’s determined to make Pitt the dad.

“Jen isn’t talking about getting back together with Brad — at least not now,” a source close to the former couple claimed. “But she smartly had her eggs frozen years ago, and now she’s asked Brad to donate the sperm so they can finally have a child together!”

Aniston, 49, and Theroux, 46, tied the knot in a surprise secret ceremony in August 2015. Just over two years later, the couple announced their split right after Valentine’s Day.

According to insiders, much of the tension between the former couple stemmed from frustration over not having children.

“When they got married, Jen said she wanted to start a family, and for Justin it was important to have kids,” claimed another source.

But over time, career demands and other commitments allegedly got in the way of Aniston’s baby plans, sparking friction with Theroux.

“One of their final explosive fights was about having children, and it was all due to Jennifer stalling,” the source claimed. “Jen kept taking jobs and reneging on their plan to start a family, even though it was one of her priorities when they got married.”

But, sources told Radar, Aniston’s doubts about her hubby’s daddy qualities were behind the baby delay.

“Jen never felt completely comfortable with Justin being the father to her children,” a source spilled. “She wants her baby daddy to be the perfect man — and in her mind, that’s Brad!”

The Hollywood beauty also harbors high expectations for her offspring, insiders spilled.

“She wants her child to be just like Brad — in not just looks, but also the personality and charm that won her over 20 years ago!”

Insiders say she leaned heavily on the father of six in the final months of her rocky marriage, and that’s when she hatched the idea of mixing his sperm with her eggs.

“Jen didn’t have to ask Brad twice,” the source confessed. “He loves kids, and would be happy to have more — especially with Jen.”

