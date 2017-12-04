Jeff The Drunk Tells All On Quitting Howard Stern After 25 Years

Jeff “The Drunk” Curro has officially quit The Stern Show, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

On Monday, Jeff released a statement telling fans he was “humiliated,” and would be leaving after 25 years.

“It is with a heavy heart that I am leaving @HowardStern & @sternshow. After 25 years of entertainment I have provided, I’ve never been so humiliated…I realize that I truly am nothing, thank you Howard,” he tweeted.

It Is with a heavy heart that I am leaving @HowardStern & @sternshow after 25 years of entertainment I have provided I’ve never been so humiliated i life as to the events that have been unfolded today and I realize that I truly am nothing thank you Howard — 🎄🎄🎄🎄Jeffthedrunk1🎄🎄🎄🎄 (@JefftheDrunk1) December 4, 2017

When Radar reached Jeff for comment on his decision to quit, he responded, “I’m tired of being a f**king douchebag, that’s why.”

Last week, fellow Wack Packer Shuli Egar got a hold of a gruesome video that allegedly showed Jeff masturbating. Howard Stern played audio from the apparent tape on his radio show.

Jeff, 50, was heard in the background hurling insults and expletives at Shuli.

Shuli had previously explained to listeners of the show how exactly he was able to get a hold of this shocking footage.

“I get a voicemail from him and he’s playing me this audio throughout and I can’t make it out,” Shuli recalled. “And I make the mistake of saying, ‘Hey send that to me so I can get a clearer audio version of it.’ I didn’t know it was a video. I open it, and I wanted to throw my phone out in the gutter. This isn’t my phone now, its ruined. It’s in my cloud now, its ruined.”

Jeff first called into The Stern Show in the early 90’s, and became a regular in 2003.

Earlier this year, Stern fans became concerned when Jeff was hospitalized.

