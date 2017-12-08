Tattoos, Sex & Surgery! Bi-Curious Jazz Jennings Dates A Girl, Gets Ink

Girl gone wild! Jazz Jennings is growing up on the new season of I Am Jazz, and her parents don’t know what to think.

“It’s a new Jazz, It’s a new world for us,” her bewildered mother exclaims in the trailer for the new season, premiering January 2.

The 17-year-old trans activist not only gets a tattoo on her upper arm, but begins dating. A friend hooks her up with a female friend.

“This is a good time to experiment with my sexuality,” Jazz explains, later adding of her new gal pal: “The more I get to know her, the more I am attracted to her.”

She also begins struggling with her weight.

“I really feel like a beached whale,” she complains with friends at the beach. “My eating habits are beyond my control.”

The trans teen also discusses gender confirmation surgery with her surgeon, and faces medical disappointments as well.

In the trailer, Jazz also confronts an anti-LGBT activist.

“Don’t tell me I don’t love myself, because I know who I love, not you,” she snaps at a bigot.

The reality teen has also coped with hate from fellow celebrities. As Radar previously reported, Counting On star Derick Dillard slammed Jazz multiple times in scathing social media posts.

“Transgender is a myth,” he fumed.

Derick has since been fired by TLC.

