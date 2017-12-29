‘Chicago PD’ Star Jason Beghe Files For Divorce After Sexual Harassment Allegations

Jason Beghe has filed for divorce from wife-of-17-years Angie Janu, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The shocking news comes after the actor was accused of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior by a series of female co-stars late last year.

The Chicago PD star was investigated by NBC and Wolf Entertainment in 2016 following the scandal. After being bashed for allegedly using highly aggressive and sexually suggestive language as well as intimidating postures Beghe, 57, apologized for his actions.

“I am deeply sorry for my behavior, which I know has been hurtful to my friends and colleagues,” he said at the time. Recently, however, rumors of his supposed inappropriate workplace behavior and anger issues sparked again when nemesis actress Sophia Bush decided to suddenly quit the show.

According to court records obtained by Radar, Beghe – who is currently undergoing treatment for his anger issues – filed for divorce from his wife on December 28 in Los Angeles Superior Court. He filed for dissolution with minor children.

The former couple shares two grown sons, Bix and Bear.

It is unknown what caused actor Jason Beghe to end his marriage. Angie has not yet responded to his petition.

