Gwyneth Paltrow Granted Restraining Order Against Terrifying Stalker

The man accused of stalking Gwyneth Paltrow and causing the Oscar winner to “fear for her life” and the lives of her two children has been ordered to stay away from her for five years RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

A Los Angeles judge on December 11, 2017 approved Paltrow’s request for a permanent civil harassment restraining order against Justin Massler, who also went by the name Cloud Starchaser, according to court documents obtained by Radar.

The 35-year old man was known to have stalked Paltrow and other celebrities, including First Daughter, Ivanka Trump, according to LAPD detectives.

As Radar exclusively reported, Paltrow originally filed a request for a temporary restraining order against Massler on Nov. 17. According to court records, the actress said Massler, who had been stalking her for about a year, recently “escalated” his attempts to make contact, including sending “disturbing sexual emails” at her child’s school and notes at her Goop store in Santa Monica.

A judge granted Paltrow’s a temporary restraining order in November and ordered Massler to stay away from the actress and her two children— 13-year old Apple, and Moses, 11– by at least 200 yards, according to court documents obtained by Radar.

On Dec. 11, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Hank Goldberg ordered Massler to stay away from Paltrow and her two children until the order expires on Dec. 11, 2022.

In her 129-page restraining order request and declaration filed last month, Paltrow said she was worried that Massler had become more aggressive in his attempts to contact her.

“These actions have caused me to suffer substantial emotional distress, because I am worried Mr. Massler may cause physical harm to me, my young children that live with me, my other friends and family members, my employees and anyone else that is associated with me and my family and may be confronted by Mr. Massler in his repeated attempts to get close to me,” Paltrow said in the November 17 declaration.

In his declaration, Paltrow’s Director of Security, Terry Abbot, said Massler first contacted Paltrow in May 2016. Since that time, Abbot said he had intercepted and reviewed more than 100 emails and documents that Massler allegedly sent to Paltrow and her family.

Abbot said LAPD detectives informed him and Paltrow that Massler already has a restraining order against him that was filed by the William Morris Talent Agency in Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s website, Massler was arrested and booked on Oct. 28 for a felony charge. He was still in jail as of December 12, 2017 and was being held in jail under $1 million bail. Massler was scheduled to appear in court Dec. 18, according to court records.

