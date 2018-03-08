Chilling Secret: Elizabeth Smart’s Sicko Sex Fiend Kidnapper Hunting New Victims!

A Missouri mom is terrified for the safety of her teenaged daughters — who may well be the next targets of the sicko sex fiend who, along with her husband, kidnapped and imprisoned Elizabeth Smart, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively!

Wanda Barzee, who is behind bars for the 2002 abduction, is scheduled to be paroled later this year. But even before her release, she’s using her menacing minions to recruit more hapless “handmaids” to molest!

Barzee, 72, has dispatched a twisted crew of Bible-thumping followers to the home of a mother of two girls!

“I am afraid someone is going to take my daughters,” the 37-year-old mom told Radar, asking that we not publish her name to protect her family.

The woman revealed she wrote to Barzee last year to ask her why she and her husband, Brian David Mitchell, abducted Elizabeth.

“She said she was compelled to do so by God!” said the mom. “She also said she would do it again!”

In a letter to the mom, Barzee admitted she is plotting to ­re-establish her “celestial kingdom” — requiring the recruitment of more innocent girls.

“For Elizabeth Smart to have fallen,” she wrote. “I’m in need of a handmaid to take her place.”

The mother immediately cut off correspondence, but was shocked when she answered a knock on her door — and found Barzee’s apostles standing there! When they told her Barzee had sent them, she slammed the door.

“It just freaked me out!” she confessed. “We put padlocks on both of our doors and keep the windows locked at all times!

“It scares me. And they’ve come back to my house several times!”

