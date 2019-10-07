Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ringside Attraction! Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Makes His Triumphant WWE Return ‘The People’s Champ’ proved he’s still a contender during the tense SmackDown debut.

The crowd went wild when Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson brought the star power and made his return to the WWE for the Fox debut of SmackDown on Friday, Oct. 4.

The 47-year-old actor, who first shot to fame as a professional wrestler, stormed the stage and made the crowd go wild during his confrontation of a crown-wearing King Baron Corbin.

“Just because you won King of the Ring, it doesn’t actually make you a king” Rock, also known as “The People’s Champ,” told Corbin, adding, “And it certainly sure as hell doesn’t make you want to walk around here dressed like a 35-year-old virgin hanging out at ComicCon!”

The Rock and Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch then combined forces to defeat Corbin.

The Rock’s return to WWE SmackDown is his first WWE appearance since 2016, when he appeared on the pay-per-view WrestleMania 32.