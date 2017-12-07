David Cassidy Left Daughter Off Will: ‘It Is My Intent Not To Provide Any Benefits’

In the years before his tragic death, David Cassidy had such a tumultuous relationship with his actress daughter, Katie, he specifically cut her out of his will, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

According to documents filed in Florida’s Broward County Circuit Court obtained by Radar, The Partridge Family star — who died last month of multiple organ failure at 67 after public battles with dementia and alcoholism — only wanted son Beau to receive his fortune in his last will and testament dated June 4, 2004.

“All references in this Trust to my ‘child or children’ are to Beau Devin Cassidy and such references shall not include Katherine Evelyn Cassidy not any descendant of Katherine Evelyn Cassidy. It is my specific intent not to provide any benefits hereunder to Katherine Evelyn Cassidy and/or any descendant of Katherine Evelyn Cassidy,” the will stated.

READ DAVID CASSIDY’S SHOCKING WILL

Further into the will, David reiterated that Katie, 31, and her descendants could not inherit his property.

“Fifty percent of such property shall be distributed among the persons who would have been entitled thereto under the laws of descent and distribution of the State of Florida….provided, however, that neither Katherine Evelyn Cassidy nor her descendants shall be considered to be my descendants,” the documents said.

According to the documents, David had only $150,000 in assets at the time of his death.

PHOTOS: Tamra’s NASTY Custody Battle Rages On! Judge Pleas With Estranged Daughter EXPOSED

He listed trustee Charles V. Douglas, son Beau, and brothers Shaun, Ryan and Patrick as beneficiaries of his estate.

David and Katie had a rocky relationship after she was raised primarily by her mother, model Sherry Williams.

“I wasn’t her father. I was her biological father but I didn’t raise her,” he told People before his death. “She has a completely different life.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.