Paying Up! Courtney Love Pays IRS 320k Check

Courtney Love is starting off the New Year debt free – after she paid the IRS $319,749.27 to settle a debt.

According to documents obtained by The Blast website the IRS filed a release of federal tax lien in New York on December 22.

PHOTOS: Hot Mess! Trainwreck Courtney Love Stuns Fans With Drunken Appearance At GQ Party

Love recently paid $319,749.27 to settle a years-long dispute for unpaid taxes from 2012.

The controversial performer has been settling her old debts — she paid the IRS roughly $266,000 last year for unpaid taxes in 2009 ($3,236.23) and 2011 ($263,624.78).

RadarOnline.com previously reported how the 53-year-old former wife of Kurt Cobain had testified in her daughter Frances Bean’s messy divorce.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.