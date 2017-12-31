BANK BUSTER

Paying Up! Courtney Love Pays IRS 320k Check

Rocker settles up an outstanding bill with the tax authorities.

Courtney Love is starting off the New Year debt free – after she paid the IRS $319,749.27 to settle a debt.

According to documents obtained by The Blast website the IRS filed a release of federal tax lien in New York on December 22.

Love recently paid $319,749.27 to settle a years-long dispute for unpaid taxes from 2012.

The controversial performer has been settling her old debts — she paid the IRS roughly $266,000 last year for unpaid taxes in 2009 ($3,236.23) and 2011 ($263,624.78).

RadarOnline.com previously reported how the 53-year-old former wife of Kurt Cobain had testified in her daughter Frances Bean’s messy divorce.

