Health Crisis! Jessa Duggar Comes Clean About Baby Son’s Horrific Skin Disease

Mama Jessa to the rescue! On Monday’s episode of Counting On, Jessa Duggar dropped a bombshell when she revealed her youngest son, Henry, was suffering from a skin disease and unknown allergy!

“When Henry was about three months old, he had what appeared to be ‘cradle cap,’” the mom-of-two explained. “But I tried a lot of different washes, and lotions and creams and things like that and then I started to figure it out that this was actually eczema and probably an allergy.”

The 25-year-old then went into detail about Henry’s symptoms.

“Henry has some pretty bad flare ups on his head and in his neck creases and so we have to keep socks on his hands to keep him from scratching it,” Jessa said as cameras showed her then three-month-old son with rashes on his head and socks on his hands.

With Henry suffering from random flare-ups and bouts of itchiness, Jessa revealed she’s taken it upon herself to get to the bottom of his allergies.

“I’m trying to address what’s irritating his stomach and trying to eliminate things from my diet [to] see what’s up [with his allergies],” the hard-working mom said, before thoroughly explaining her new diet.

“I’ve cut out all inflammatory foods: gluten, dairy, corn, nuts,” she explained. “It’s just a matter of figuring out what it is.”

