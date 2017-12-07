Casey Affleck Divorce Finalized — Shock Docs Expose His Lower-Than-Expected Income!

Casey Affleck’s divorce from Summer Phoenix was finalized on December 1, 2017 and RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained the explosive court documents which reveal the actor’s shocking income.

READ THE SHOCKING DOCUMENTS!

Affleck, who cited “irreconcilable differences” for the divorce along with his ex-wife, takes home only $400,000 a year, according to the papers filed in Los Angeles court.

What’s more — the judge ruled Affleck, 42, to dish out $4,000 a month in child support for the couples shared children — Indiana, 13, and Atticus, 9 — and must pay private school tuition for the kids for the next two years.

They’ll share joint legal custody of the two minors.

Lastly, Affleck will not be paying her any spousal support, according to the docs obtained by Radar.

As readers know, the couple initially revealed the end of their marriage in March 2016.

They met in 1995 when Phoenix’s brother Joaquin introduced the two and later tied the knot in 2006.

They have not appeared in public together since 2014.

