Caitlyn’s Love Scheme: Jenner Drops Major Bucks On Girlfriend Sophia

Caitlyn Jenner is dropping her reality show millions on her much younger girlfriend and RadarOnline.com has the exclusive details about her plan to woo the trans beauty!

Jenner, 68, was spending a fortune on Sophia Hutchins, 21, the college student who had become her constant companion, jetting off to Mexico together and hanging together at the Olympian’s Malibu mansion.

An insider told Radar, “She’s been showering her with jewelry, spa trips and fancy dinners… anything Sophia wants, she gets and Cait’s only too happy to write checks if that keeps her happy.”

Hutchins, who transitioned in 2017, posted multiple pictures on her Instagram account of her life with Jenner, from their vacation in Cabo San Lucas to lunches at Jenner’s tony country club.

But the snitch told Radar Hutchins wasn’t gold digger.

“To be fair Sophia’s not a user and there are more high maintenance types out there, but a lot of people think she’s leading Caitlyn on by allowing her to pay for everything like this.”

Hutchins’ own mother, Amy Hutchins, told Radar that Jenner was “not affording her [daughter] a lifestyle,” and that the model was not financially supported by her either.

Hutchins, who transitioned in 2017, became close to Jenner and had the blessings from her family. “Caitlyn has been a real supportive friend to her,” Amy told Radar.

The insider said that Jenner and Hutchins’ romance was heating up. “She denies anything’s happening but it’s pretty obvious Cait’s smitten and desperately trying to woo Sophia.”

