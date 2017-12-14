Frosty Feud! Kruel Kris BANS Caitlyn From Her Annual Christmas Eve Bash

Kris and Caitlyn’s falling out continues to spiral ever since the transgender star slammed the momager in her infamous tell-all, and now RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively the feud has gotten even frostier!

In what could quite possibly be one of Kris’ most kruel moves yet, the reality star has officially banned the former Olympic athlete from her annual Christmas eve bash.

A source close to the situation reveals to Radar that mama Jenner, 62, has laid down the law and has informed her party planners point blank — “NO Caitlyn!”

This will be the first time in likely almost three decades that Caitlyn, 68, hasn’t attended, dishes the informant.

Kris’ most recent attempt to blacklist her ex-spouse is said to have really upset Caitlyn. The source says, “The party is a big deal — the Hilton’s all attend, Kyle and Mauricio, John Legend and Chrissy Tiegen.”

As Radar readers know, the duo’s downward spiral really took a turn earlier this year when Kris and her daughters accused Caitlyn of lying about claims she made in her autobiography, “The Secrets of My Life.”

“But Caitlyn is standing by all of her claims that she made in her book, every single one of them,” an insider previously told Radar exclusively. “She is not going to allow Kris to keep up this defamatory B.S. and she will take legal action against her if this continues throughout the season. It is going to get ugly.”

Among her more scandalous allegations, Caitlyn wrote that Kris and her daughters — Kim, 38, Kourtney, 39, and Khloe Kardashian, 33 — all believed that O.J. Simpson was responsible for murdering ex-wife Nicole Brown and that they were also aware that Robert Kardashian Sr., their late father who represented Simpson as part of his legal defense team, believed O.J. was guilty as well.

The drama was played out during the season 14 premiere of KUWTK when her famous former family bashed her on national television — a scheme Caitlyn insists was concocted by Kris.

“Caitlyn knows just how scripted this show is because she worked on it for nearly 10 years,” the insider explained to Radar at the time. “She knows that Kris writes the script and directs every scene and that she purposely did this to try and get revenge on Cait.”

“When it comes down to it, Cait ended that marriage,” added the insider. “She was the one who said, ‘I am leaving you,’ before moving into the Malibu rental.”

