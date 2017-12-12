Oh Baby, Baby! Britney Desperate To Get Pregnant With Boytoy Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is finishing her Las Vegas residency “Piece of Me” in less than two weeks and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned she’s already taking steps to start a family with hunky 23-year-old model boyfriend, Sam Asghari!

“Britney has only five shows left until she’s done and all she can talk about right now is having a baby. She wants a girl so bad and she’s madly in love with Sam,” a close friend of the 35-year-old pop princess said, adding, “And vise versa!”

So bad, in fact, that the mother of Sean Preston, 11, and Jayden James, 12, has started “taking prenatal vitamins to prepare for pregnancy,” the source dished to Radar.

“She is hoping to become pregnant in the very near future and Sam is totally on board with this.”

Since meeting Asghari on the set of “Slumber Party” video, she has gotten into incredinle shape – and doesn’t hesitate to show it off on Instagram!

“Britney is doing everything she can to keep her youth because she knows that Sam is much, much younger than her and she will do anything to make this work,” the insider said.

Meanwhile, Brit-Brit’s army aren’t too pleased with the romance. “Her family and friends don’t really trust him,” said the source, “especially because they are already talking marriage and kids!”

Do you think that Britney Spears should start a family with Sam Asghari?

