Is She Ok? Blac Chyna Breaks Down In Tears After Second Revenge Porn Scandal

Blac Chyna is having a meltdown!

This Friday morning, the model posted an Instagram live video of herself crying and mumbling some sad words to her followers. Social media users commented on the post asking if she was ok, to which she answered: “I’ve got so much to say… seriously.”

During the video, the former porn star was seen looking glum while wiping off her tears and running mascara.

As Radar readers know, Chyna, 29, recently filed a police report in a second revenge porn case following her Rob Kardashian drama.

The legal war came after a sex tape of her and a mystery man (who appeared to be Mechie) engaging in oral sex.

She is also involved in an ongoing legal battle with baby daddy Rob Kardashian, 30, and his famous family!

