Artie Lange Sentencing Postponed As He ‘Continues Treatment’ In Rehab

Artie Lange‘s sentencing date for possession of heroin charges has been postponed yet again, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

The 50-year-old comedian was expected back in court on Friday, March 16. But Lange’s lawyer, Frank Arleo, told Radar his famous client is still in rehab getting help.

“He continues treatment, but he is doing ok,” Arleo assured Radar.

PHOTOS: The King Of All Scandals: Shock Jock Howard Stern’s Top 20 Secrets & Feuds EXPOSED

According to the Essex County Court clerk in New Jersey, “the matter has been adjourned to March 23 at his attorney’s request, and the judge has granted the request.”

Howard Stern‘s former sidekick was originally scheduled to appear in court on February 23, but as Radar previously reported, his health issues got in the way.

Arleo revealed that the initial court date was pushed back because Lange had been “in and out of the hospital for a diabetes issues.”

PHOTOS: Heroin Addicts, Coke Fiends & Celebrity Stoners — Hollywood Drug Dealers Tell All!

“Also, he was never interviewed by the Probation Department, which prepares a sentencing report for the judge,” Arleo added.

Lange pled guilty to possession of heroin charges on December 15.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.