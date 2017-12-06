Al Franken To Resign His Senate Seat After Bombshell Sexual Harassment Scandal

Disgraced democratic senator Al Franken is said to be gearing up to announce his resignation from his Minnesota seat on Thursday in response to bombshell sexual harassment scandal.

An official, whose name is being withheld, told MPR News he spoke to Franken and his staff regarding that matter and that the shamed politician had gone to his Washington home to discuss his plans with family.

Reports of a resignation comes on the heels of news that several fellow Democrats and other political allies called on Franken to step down after explosive accusations of sexual misconduct.

Franken responded to reports of a planned resignation: “No final decision has been made and the senator is still talking with his family,” a Tweet from his official Twitter account read.

As readers know, Franken, 66, faces some bombshell allegations from radio host Leeann Tweeden, who accuses the former writer and comedian of shoving his tongue down her throat during a skit and grabbing her breasts while she was sleeping, as the two were on a USO tour in 2006.

Melanie Morgan has also accused Franken of sexual harassment, and claimed the democratic politician wouldn’t take no for an answer, and continually pursued and bothered her after the two met in 2000, on the set of Bill Maher’s old show Politically Incorrect.

Since then, two more women just recently came forward to accuse him of inappropriate touching, as the Huffington Post reported.

One woman told HuffPost that Franken had grabbed her backside at an event honoring women.

He’s been a senator for Minnesota since 2009. Franken has been married to wife Franni Bryson since 1975 and they have two grown children.

